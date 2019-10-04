Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

The sun will come out and get most places into the 70s this afternoon. Rain will be isolated in the early afternoon. Chances of rain become drastically lower by sunset with dry air pushing into the region.

Saturday morning will be the warmest balloon launch by a wide margin. Morning lows will be below average starting on Sunday, so bundle up. The weather looks very cooperative this week. The biggest threat to a launch would probably be next Friday morning. A sharp cold front will likely make it windy Thursday night and Friday morning.