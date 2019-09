We’ll have few storms, if any, north of I-40 today. There will be isolated thunderstorms in southern New Mexico before sunset. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures nosediving in the northern mountains.

The moisture plume will gradually shuffle west through the weekend. It’ll be mostly mountain showers on Saturday. Sunday and Monday should bring impressive rain totals to western New Mexico. Lowering temperatures will result in weaker thunderstorms in the valleys.