A perfect January weekend is on deck across the southwest. Temperatures will boost 10 to 15 degrees compared to Friday’s highs. The next cold front will temporarily bring back the winds on Monday and pull temperatures back down to average.

The next trough on Thursday will swing farther south. At the very least, the northern mountains will get snow. It’s too soon to say if Albuquerque will get snow. If we do, it won’t be much. Early projections are 1-3″.