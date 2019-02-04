Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

February 4th, 2019 - New Mexico will end up being one of the only states in the west to miss out on big snow this week. Light showers in the northern mountains on Monday and Tuesday will produce 1-3”. The Colorado San Juans will get drastically more snow out of the storm on Wednesday. The storm is trending weaker. New Mexico is going to be on the dry, windy side of the storm anyways, so rain and snow totals will be low. Expect a breeze on Wednesday, especially down south.

Most cities will barely get above freezing on Thursday. Sunny conditions will persist until a disturbance this weekend. We’ll get enough moisture for cloud cover, but widespread rain doesn’t look promising.