Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

February 3rd, 2019 - Snow showers will continue in the mountains through midnight. The front passes through Albuquerque around midday bringing a chance of one or two showers. Winds will be strong from noon to dusk. Tomorrow will have enough moisture to sustain light mountain showers.

Conditions will be mild through early Wednesday. The front on Wednesday is stronger and brings a better chance of lower elevation rain. Thursday brings back clear skies. This upcoming weekend should bring another disturbance.