Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

June 2nd, 2019 - Storms in northeast New Mexico will continue to clump together increasing the threat for straight line winds and decreasing the hail threat. Storms in southeast New Mexico will feed off rich, unstable air and continue to be concerning through 9 pm. Thunderstorms will move from Texas into southeast New Mexico tonight, which could also be hail makers.

Monday through Wednesday continues an usually long stretch of spring Gulf moisture. Therefore, the threat for thunderstorms continues. Wednesday looks to bring the best dynamics for rotating storms. Today is a perfect example that storms can be dangerous even if they do not produce a tornado. Hail threats continue until the moisture is gone on Thursday.