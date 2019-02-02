Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

February 2nd, 2019 - Today will bring beautiful weather across New Mexico with a lot of cities getting over 50 degrees and the winds generally calm. The winds will accelerate tomorrow and snow will start in the San Juans early in the morning. The San Juans will get significantly more snow that the Sangre de Cristos. Cities above 8,000’ will get accumulating snow. Most low lying areas will not get anything.

The best chance of rain in Albuquerque is on Wednesday with a sharper cold front. Temperatures will be colder on Wednesday statewide. The weather will be active between Sunday and then in the northern mountains.