Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

June 1st, 2019 - Thunderstorms will take a while to die in southeast New Mexico tonight. These are hail making specialists and we’ll see similar storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Moisture will shift slightly east so expectations of rain in Albuquerque are slightly lower too.

Monday and Tuesday bring modest moisture to New Mexico as the upper low slowly drifts east. Storm coverage will be mainly the same through Wednesday. Dry west winds give us a clean slate on Thursday. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer this upcoming weekend with sunny skies.