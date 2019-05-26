Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

May 25th, 2019 - Tomorrow is going to be a good setup for severe weather near the Texas border. Border towns such as Tucumcari and Clayton will be at risk for large hail and isolated tornadoes. Gulf moisture will corporate along with decent upper level dynamics. Showers might even be able to pop up over the western and northern mountains in areas with marginal moisture. Albuquerque will be cloudier and windier. A shower in the metro is unlikely, while showers in the Sandias is more feasible. Another low dips into the Rockies on Monday bringing more wind to the state and showers near Four Corners.

Calmer winds are expected on Tuesday. The dry line returns on Thursday.