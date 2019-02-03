Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

February 2nd, 2019 - Winter storm warnings have been issued for the Colorado San Juans. The Sangre de Cristos will get one or two inches out of this system as all the moisture gets dispersed in the northwest mountains. As the front passes through in the afternoon, there will be spot showers possible in Bernalillo County. Rain and snow will come to a fast stop by 8 pm. Breezy conditions will subside by Monday.

Wednesday brings a storm with some more gusto. Rain and snow will be widespread. Temperatures may cool down enough Wednesday night for mixed precipitation in the metro. Calm but cooler weather comes for the weekend.