Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

June 3rd, 2019 - More severe weather is expected in eastern New Mexico. Strong to severe storms will pop up west of Albuquerque by 4 pm. Individual rotating storms today can produce destructive hail and even a tornado. These types of storms will likely form before 6 pm near Guadalupe, Lincoln, and Chaves County. Strong storms will continue late tonight into southeast New Mexico. Stay alert. Much like yesterday, these hail storms can be dangerous.

Tomorrow's wind profile doesn't look quite as good, but there will still be plenty of moisture. Severe weather is still a possibility, especially in southeast New Mexico. Wednesday brings a round of routine thunderstorms. Thursday finally kicks the low out of the southwest bringing drier and warmer weather to Albuquerque.

