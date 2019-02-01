Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Beautiful start to the weekend

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 12:31 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 12:31 PM MST

February 1st, 2019 - A weak disturbance across southern New Mexico will occasionally bring spot showers through dusk. Saturday appears to bring a stable setup and showers are unlikely. Winds will also be quiet west of the divide, so we are looking at a phenomenal start to the weekend. Winds will slowly increase through the storm on Sunday. Snow showers still look most promising in the San Juans. Most places above 8,000’ will get accumulating snow.

The next system on Wednesday will bring cooler weather to the southwest. Rain chances are higher for the Rio Grande Valley with this storm. Active weather will persist into the following weekend.

