A pattern of cold air will be lingering around for the next several days. This is part of an active pattern that will also try to bring more moisture into the state.

Most areas stayed dry with this last storm system as it was a big wind maker for many of us. The winds have relaxed today, but the cold air is moving in. Cooler air will continue to move in through Friday, with Friday morning having some of the coldest weather we’ve seen so far this season. Temperatures will try and warm a couple degrees this weekend, but another storm system is on the way.

Another storm will dive into New Mexico Sunday into Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in how much moisture this storm will bring, but it doesn’t look like it will be as big of a wind maker and it will bring colder temperatures into the state. Yet another storm will move in during the middle of next week and bring another shot and rain and snow along with even colder temperatures.