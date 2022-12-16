A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.

Sunshine and dry conditions will allow temperatures to plummet overnight, well below zero across the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado. Wind chill values will be dangerous across the Upper Rio Grande, San Luis, and Estancia Valleys with a Wind Chill Advisory in place from 3 AM – 8 AM Saturday morning as values may get down to -20 to -25 below zero. Please be safe and bundle up for any late night/early morning plans.

Luckily, after tomorrow, warmer weather is on the way for most of the state. The jet stream will flip from northerly to southwesterly, bringing in much milder conditions. However, it will also allow for a few snow flurries across the west central part of the state and into the Gila late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up to seasonable, if not above, by the middle to later parts of next week. However, the far eastern part of the state may see a big cool down by Christmas.