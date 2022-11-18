NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The coldest air of the entire season has arrived over New Mexico, with an arctic chill barreling across the state. Wind chill across the northeast early this afternoon was in the single digits, not expected to feel like they get out of the teens this afternoon with the winds. Many places across eastern New Mexico won’t get above freezing this Friday.

There is the chance for a bit of freezing fog/drizzle, light snow flurries, and wind chill down to 15-20 degrees. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lee and Eddy Counties from 11 PM tonight through 11 AM tomorrow. If you are planning on travelling southeast, please drive extra carefully.

This weekend an upper level low pressure system will cross the state, but not do too much besides bring a bit more cloud coverage. Temperatures will remain below average this weekend for the most part, but moderating back to more seasonable.