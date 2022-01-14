Colder weather to start the weekend

Colder air moves in to start the weekend, especially in eastern New Mexico. Warmer than normal temperatures return quickly though on Sunday through next week.

A backdoor cold front is moving through northeastern New Mexico this evening bringing windy and much colder weather, along with light to moderate snow from the Raton Pass into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The moisture along this cold front will not make it south of I-40 tonight, but the cold air will push through the entire eastern half of New Mexico leaving high temperatures well below average by Saturday. Highs across the western half of New Mexico will be cooler too, but closer to normal for the middle of January. Windy weather will continue overnight out near the Texas state line, for everybody else, the winds will die down and be much lighter Saturday afternoon.

The cooler air will be short lived however as warmer weather returns once again Sunday afternoon, with the biggest increase in the eastern half of the state. This warmer than average weather will continue through next week. New Mexico will continue to see dry weather too for the next several days.