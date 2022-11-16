NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures across much of the state are today feeling colder high temperatures compared to the coldest days of the winter season. This chill is going to stick around throughout the work week and into the weekend ahead. Temperatures will slowly recover into next week.

There is a weak disturbance pushing across the central part of the state today, creating some drizzle and snow flurries across the southeast. These light showers will continue through early this afternoon before clearing from north to south overnight. By the overnight hours, clear skies and dry conditions will cover the entire state.

Thursday night and into Friday, a backdoor cold front will push across the state. This will bring the strongest blast of cold air we’ve seen yet, with possible record breaking cold high temperatures Friday afternoon across the northeast. High temperatures in some locations aren’t forecast to get out of the 20s. Breezy conditions will also make wind chill a factor, so please practice cold weather safety and bundle up if you plan on heading outdoors Friday night.