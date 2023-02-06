NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix, and snow showers. There will be a chance for spotty rain, mix, and snow showers in the western and northern high terrain today, especially by the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will increase this afternoon in central NM, but the rest of the state will stay dry. Winds will become breezy to windy. Wind advisories are in effect until 6 PM in the southwest and south-central NM, and winds will gust up to around 50-55 mph. Temperatures will start to cool today, by around 5-15 degrees. However, our coolest high temperatures won’t arrive until Tuesday.

Overnight, snow and rain showers will build across the state, as the backdoor cold front moves in. Only around a trace to 1″ of snow is expected in most spots, with locally higher amounts of 2-4″ in and around the mountains. Snow, mix, and rain showers will last through the morning, clearing through the daytime. The skies will completely dry out by late Tuesday night.