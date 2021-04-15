Colder temperatures, rain, and mountain snow for some this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weekend storm system will bring rain and mountain snow chances to central and western New Mexico, with colder temperatures statewide.

Strong westerly winds today are bringing in extremely dry air and critical fire danger across western New Mexico. Meanwhile, higher moisture sits across the eastern half of the state where clouds have stuck around all day. Winds will die down overnight.

A strong backdoor cold front moves in Friday, bringing colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico and higher moisture again. This front will push through the gaps in the central mountains Friday night, bringing strong winds to the Albuquerque metro. This front will also push better moisture west across the state this weekend as a storm system passes to the west. Widespread rain and mountain snow chances will spread across central and western New Mexico through the weekend.

Drier and warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.