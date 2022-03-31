NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Thursday morning everyone! Finally, our weather is turning calmer, for the most part, as wind gusts have died down considerably. We are dealing with freezing fog across eastern NM especially in Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, and Clovis. Air temperatures and dew point temperatures both fell below freezing, producing freezing fog and reducing visibility. So allow some extra time traveling in the east. Otherwise, dress for winter this morning with fairly cold temperatures. Higher clouds are already making a comeback across the west ahead of our next storm in the train. Expect more mountain snow/valley rain showers and high wind gusts for late Thursday into Friday.

So enjoy Thursday afternoon, as it’ll be a day to catch our breath before the next storm. High temps will reach into the lower 60s for Albuquerque, middle 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s in Roswell. This is about 5-7° below average for late March. We’ll still have some breezes across southern NM this afternoon. Friday’s high temperatures will be even warmer despite the next storm. We’ll warm into the lower 70s in the Rio Grande Valley, but wind gusts will once again grab the main headline. We’ll see peak gusts again 35-45 mph Friday afternoon as the storm departs. Skies clear Friday evening, making way for a sunny, calmer Saturday. Overall, active weather continues into next week. This means more mixed precipitation for northern NM and statewide wind.