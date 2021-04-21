Colder morning temperatures ahead of gusty afternoon winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is colder across the state, thanks to yesterday’s cold front that moved into the Rio Grande Valley overnight. Isolated strong wind has been blowing into Albuquerque from the east all night, but will start to die down during the morning commute.

Today will be warmer for the east, and mild for the west, with temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will be gustier today, especially for western New Mexico, southwest Colorado and the Rio Grande Valley. Winds will gust to around 30-40 mph out of the southwest this afternoon and evening. The Gallup area may see even stronger wind gusts to around 50 mph. Eastern New Mexico will be breezy as well, with winds around 20-30 mph from the south. Red flag warnings will also be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and west, due to the wind and very dry air. Wildfire can spread rapidly in these conditions!