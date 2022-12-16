NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold across the state. Temperatures are starting in the single digits and teens in northern New Mexico and twenties and low thirties in southern NM. Today will stay colder, because a cold front is pushing through the state. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny, but winds will be breezy. Gusts up to around 25 mph will develop this afternoon in the Four Corners and central NM, including Albuquerque and the central highlands.

Winds will stay breezy in the central highlands and upper Rio Grande Valley overnight, prompting wind chill advisories to be issued. Temperatures will be even colder Friday night to Saturday morning, falling into the negatives, single digits and teens for most of the state. Wind wind, that will make it feel like the negative twenties. Frostbite and hypothermia are a higher risk with this cold weather.

Saturday will start to calm down during the day, and temperatures will climb a couple of degrees from today’s temperatures. Sunday will be even warmer, but cloudy. There is a chance for light mountain snow in western NM during the day, and a spotty rain shower in the lower elevations.