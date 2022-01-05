Colder air moves into eastern New Mexico overnight

A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico overnight bringing much colder weather for Thursday.

A cold front has been draped across far northeastern New Mexico today, while the rest of the state has seen high temperatures climb above average for early January. Windy weather has also returned to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes down to the Clines Corners area. Winds will continue to stay breezy across this part of the state overnight. A backdoor cold front will dive south across eastern New Mexico overnight bringing cold temperatures to start the day Thursday, along with wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero.

High temperatures will stay below average Thursday afternoon across eastern New Mexico while the western half of the state will hang onto very mild temperatures. Westerly winds return to the eastern New Mexico Friday warming temperatures very quickly by the afternoon thanks to downslope warming from the central mountain chain. High temperatures will climb to as much as 20° above average Friday afternoon. The entire state will hang onto above average warmth into Saturday before a cold front sweeps in from the west Saturday night cooling off temperatures once again for Sunday.

There is more uncertainty in the forecast early next week as moisture will be drawn up from the southwest into New Mexico beginning Monday. The biggest question is what happens after that. If a storm system can make its way into the state Tuesday into Wednesday, we will be looking at the potential for rain and snow chances to return to parts of the state. Stay tuned.