NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday.

Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.

Another round of snow will be possible across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico Wednesday, but it will be light for areas outside of the mountains. Temperatures will be colder through Thursday when high temperatures will be 10-15° below average. Temperatures do begin a warming trend on Friday though and that trend will continue through the weekend. By Sunday highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of average.

Another storm will make its way into New Mexico early next week and could bring back chances for snow to parts of New Mexico and southwest Colorado.