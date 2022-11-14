NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm dropped snow across parts of New Mexico Monday morning and is now leaving behind much colder air. This cold air will stick around all week long.

A few to several inches of snow fell across parts of eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday night through Monday morning as another storm system moved across the state. While the snow has mostly ended, colder air is moving in behind it. Widespread freezing temperatures are in store Tuesday morning. Areas of freezing fog may be possible Tuesday morning over areas that received snowfall this morning. A few light snow flurries will develop Tuesday afternoon across the northern mountains.

Temperatures will be staying cold all week long. Another surge of cold air will arrive Wednesday, dropping high temperatures once again. Temperatures warm a few degrees Thursday, but a strong backdoor cold front will move in Thursday night. This front will once again bring a sharp drop in temperatures for Friday when some areas will even challenge record cold high temperatures Friday afternoon. Temperatures do begin a slow warming trend this weekend.