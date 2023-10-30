Cold air will continue across New Mexico through Halloween. A slow warming trend will begin Tuesday though and continue into the upcoming weekend.

This weekend’s cold front brought widespread freezing temperatures across New Mexico Monday morning. It also brought Albuquerque its first freeze of the season this morning. Temperatures this afternoon have stayed anywhere from 15° to 30°+ cooler than average with high temperatures only climbing into the 40s for most of the state. Temperatures tonight will be even colder across the state with areas dropping into the 20s, teens and even single-digits!

A warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon. However, temperatures are going to remain chilly across the state, especially for Trick-or-Treaters in the evening. Temperatures will continue their warming trend through the rest of this week, eventually climbing back to around average by Thursday. Temperatures keep climbing though with even warmer weather this weekend as our weather will continue to stay quiet and dry for the next several days.