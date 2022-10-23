What a storm we have, and it’s not over yet. We have a huge temperature divide across New Mexico tonight from the 30s to the lower 70s northwest to southeast! The cold front is sitting over southcentral NM, pushing stronger wind gusts there. Top gusts earlier have peaked between 60-70 mph in several cities in the eastern plains. The wind gusts are gradually subsiding this evening as the front continues tanking temperatures. It’ll feel more like winter later tonight into Monday; so dig out those winter coats. The northern mountains are also seeing some lighter snow with this storm. Accumulations will be quite light except for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains where upwards of 3-5″ could fall. Otherwise, rain showers are likely elsewhere below 7,500 ft. Some heavier rain/mountain snow will develop later tonight into Monday for the Manzano Mountains southward into the Sacramentos.

Waking up Monday morning expect clearing conditions west and rain east. More strong wind gusts will once again develop, this time from the northwest direction bringing some unseasonably chilly air! Wind chills most of the day will remain in the 30-40° range for the north as more powerhouse wind gusts top 40 mph. Heavier rain will also fall far east near Santa Rosa/Tucumcari later in the day. So the storm isn’t over yet. We’ll likely have freeze warnings by Tuesday morning for most of the northern half including the Rio Grande Valley. Things will quiet down significantly Tuesday into Wednesday with moderating temperatures back into the lower/middle 60s. Our next weaker storm arrives Thursday with rain chances for the northern half.