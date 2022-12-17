Bitterly cold temperatures nominated our state Saturday morning with lows -15° for Angel Fire and -10° for Red River. Wind chills were even colder! Full sunshine helped moderate some temperatures this afternoon, but it was still 10° or so below average.

The air is very dry, so we’ll see temps plummet again tonight. But we’re beginning to see some changes over far southwestern NM as high clouds arrive. Overall, temps will stay a few degrees milder than last night with more clouds by morning. You’ll still need the extra layers heading out the door.

Sunday will be much cloudier with some moisture arriving from the west. Some lighter snow showers mixed in with some raindrops will likely fall for the higher terrain west of I-25. Ruidoso and the Sacramento Mountains could pick up a half inch of snow. This quick-hitting system will exit the state later Sunday.

High temps will be cooler than average Sunday from all the clouds. The ABQ metro will near 40° with eastern NM reaching the upper 40s to near 50°. It’ll be chilly all throughout southern NM too with Roswell only reaching 50° as well.

Next week, we’ll see temps moderate under sunny skies Monday. The bigger impact will be the downsloping winds east of the central mountain chain. This will boost highs a solid 5-10°, bringing us closer to seasonal averages.

It’ll remain fairly quiet until Thursday when an arctic outbreak will hit eastern NM. Some snow is possible for the Raton Pass while temps drop 20-25° with very strong winds!