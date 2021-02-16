Cold temperatures, snow continues across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered snow and rain showers will continue across the state through the evening, tapering off overnight. However, more mountain snow showers and some light, low elevation showers will develop on Wednesday, thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in.
The bulk of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will fall Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Around a foot of snow accumulation is likely. The lower elevations will see little to no extra accumulation. Expect icy roads, statewide, and snowy mountain roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Today’s high temperatures will warm above freezing this afternoon but drop below freezing tonight. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly through the end of the workweek, not warming significantly until Saturday.