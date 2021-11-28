Cold start, warming quickly under sunny skies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another chilly start under clear skies this morning, which is a pattern that’s going to repeat itself all week long. Forget about rain and snow, as clouds will be at a premium. With that said, we won’t have them to help moderate our temperatures. So, we’ll be susceptible to extreme temperature swings from day to night. Highs on Sunday will cool slightly from Saturday, but still remain above average. We’ll be near 60 in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, and in the middle 50s for Santa Fe and Taos. Our warming trend will begin east of the mountains where we’ll see some downsloping winds help highs reach 70° near Tucumcari.

Strong high pressure continues building to our northwest which will really limit our cloud cover this next week. It’ll also keep our highs nearly 10° above average. Another dry backdoor cold front will cross the state Tuesday, keeping our warming in check once again. Otherwise, the beat goes on through next weekend with abundant sunshine, milder temps, and fairly lighter winds. There’s still some hope of our pattern changing by the second of December as we try to get an area of low pressure to develop in the southwest. Until then, enjoy the sun.