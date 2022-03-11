Cold air from the latest winter storm will stick around to start the weekend, but warmer weather will return in the afternoon. A weak storm system will move into parts of New Mexico on Monday.

Very cold temperatures for the middle of March were left behind after a winter storm moved through New Mexico Thursday through Friday morning. Areas as far south as Las Cruces and Roswell picked up measurable snowfall with this storm system. Cold air behind the storm system kept temperatures well-below average this afternoon, and will keep temperatures very cold through Saturday morning.

Warmer weather will begin to return Saturday afternoon as the wind switches to out of the south and west. The warming trend continues into Sunday. A weak storm system will move through northeastern New Mexico Monday morning, bringing windier weather on Sunday and Monday. Mountain snow and lower elevation rain showers will develop early Monday morning from southern Colorado to the northern mountains in New Mexico, then spotty showers across the eastern half of the state. The storm exits by Monday afternoon, but will also bring a slight drop in temperatures statewide.

Temperatures climb again into the middle of next week. Yet another storm system will move south through New Mexico next Thursday. In addition to another round of cooler air, it will bring chances of rain and mountain snow to northern and central parts of the state.