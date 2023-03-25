Good Saturday morning everyone! It’s a very cold start to the day with temperatures 10-15° below average. We’re in the lower 30s in Albuquerque and lower 20s in Grants and Taos. So bundle up with these winter temps! We’ll rebound a few degrees, mainly over southern NM with mostly sunny skies there. It’ll be much cloudier north with some scattered snow showers redeveloping over the higher terrain near Gallup into the northern mountains. We could pick up a couple inches of snow above 7,000 ft through Sunday. Otherwise, high wind will be the common theme this weekend with gusts 35-50 mph east of the mountains. This will raise concerns for some fire danger over eastern NM throughout the weekend as well.

The strong wind gusts continues through Monday with below average temps. We’ll finally catch a break midweek from the cold temps with highs in the lower 60s Tuesday and lower 70s Wednesday in Albuquerque. This is all ahead of our next storm system diving into southern California. This puts north/central parts of the state back in line for rain and snow. As the cold front sweeps through the state, we’ll drop well below average again to close out March.