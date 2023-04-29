Temperatures are well below average waking up this Saturday morning. Clear skies and calmer winds allowed our nighttime lows to cool off quickly last night after the cold front. Several cities are below freezing across northern NM with lows in the lower 20s. But temps will warm up very quickly by lunch time with highs in the middle to upper 70s over central New Mexico. We’ll be near 80° in Socorro and Roswell today with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the return of spring weather with some outdoor picnics or barbeques this weekend. A taste of summer comes our way by Sunday afternoon as we soar into the lower and middle 90s southeast, middle 80s for the Rio Grande Valley, and near 80° for Santa Fe.

Our winds will begin strengthening somewhat Sunday afternoon with gusts 25-35 mph. The stronger breezes will be a staple in the forecast each day next week too. But they’ll help pull some moisture into our state from the Pacific Ocean early to mid next week. So scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return for the central mountains eastward. Parts of eastern NM could see a few stronger storms midweek producing some isolated heavier rain totals. Temperatures will be above average for much of next week, but we will keep the clouds and moisture in place for a few days.