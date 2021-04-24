Cold start to the day, but warmer temps on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies cleared out and winds died down Friday night. That combination set up a chilly night and start to the day. But under completely sunny skies today we’ll warm nicely to the middle 70s in the metro area. We’ll warm even more on Sunday as high pressure moves over us, producing a downsloping flow east of the Sandias. Temps could top the upper 80s to around 90 degrees across the eastern tier of NM.

But we’re not done with the winter weather quite yet as another strong cold front will swing through the state late Monday. Expect more high wind gusts 40-50+ mph as well as increased rain chances by midday Tuesday.