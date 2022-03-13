NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re getting started on the colder side of average once again with clear skies. Many areas are below freezing thanks to some fresher snow in the northern mountains. But we’ll warm rapidly this afternoon thanks to stronger westerly winds. We’ll see red flag conditions for eastern NM with gusts over 35 mph this afternoon and much drier air in place. High temps will climb above average for the first time in a week! Middle 60s will return for central NM and lower 70s for the southeast. But our March roller coaster will continue with several disturbances in the forecast.

Temps will cool Monday as a weaker cold front crosses the state. Some isolated showers east are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool several degrees below average. Come Tuesday, we’ll return to full sunshine as a ridge of high pressure moves in. This means more potential 70° days for Albuquerque Tuesday and Wednesday before the next storm arrives Thursday. This could give mountain snow showers and valley rain dropping temps 10-20° with this storm. Behind that, however, we’ll dry out and warm up again into the following weekend.