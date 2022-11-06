Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to brighter skies an hour earlier thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. A few clouds, mainly east of the mountains are helping to decorate our skies for a gorgeous sunrise this morning. Temperatures are also a few degrees milder as we continue our warming trend this afternoon. Temps will climb above average with highs in the middle 60s for the ABQ metro under mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. It’ll be a picture perfect day all over the state. Even the wind gusts will relax in the central and eastern highlands. Temps will soar into the lower and middle 70s south and east of Albuquerque. We’re in store for a quiet and seasonally cool night.

Some higher clouds return Monday ahead of the next weather maker builds over the Pacific Northwest. It’ll be a significant storms for the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and the Rockies with several feet of snow likely. For us however, most of the states stays dry except the far northern mountains into the San Juan. They could pick up a couple inches of snow as the cold front passes. Otherwise, some higher wind gusts will move back to our state beginning Tuesday and peaking Wednesday into Thursday. Our temps then crash almost 20° late week!