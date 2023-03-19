Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s a very chilly start to the day with temperatures below average thanks to clearer skies and calmer winds. Temps have sunk well below freezing all the way down to the Texas border even with mid teens north. Later this afternoon, we’ll warm up a few degrees from some stronger southerly winds. The warmest weather will be over eastern NM where highs will reach near 60° in Roswell, lower 50s in Albuquerque, and middle 40s in Santa Fe with increasing clouds. Our very active weather pattern continues with more atmospheric river moisture slamming California and the west coast. We’re in line next once again, especially north and west of Albuquerque.

Expect some slick roadways for the Monday morning commute near the Four Corners southward into Gallup. So allow some extra drive time. Otherwise, snow levels will be fairly higher with this next storm. This persistent wet pattern will send us scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers pretty much each afternoon this week. Our winds will also strengthen, especially east of the mountains with peak gusts 35-55 mph. These winds will help warm temperatures rather significantly in the eastern plains by midweek. We’ll get back to the 70s and lower 80s for southeast NM. Wednesday will be the warmest and most near normal day of the week before another cold front dips our temperatures once again later in the week. We’ll keep the northern mountain snow showers around late week into next weekend as well.