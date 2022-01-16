Cold start but temps warming rapidly Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to seasonably cold temperatures, so grab the winter coast heading out this morning. But come afternoon, a totally different season will be here as we ditch the arctic air. Temperatures swing around 10-20° from Saturday thanks to a change in our wind direction. Some stronger gusts 25-30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon as highs soar into the middle to upper 60s. For the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll also return to above average temps for mid-January as highs hit the lower to middle 50s. Skies will remain completely sunny to the north but higher clouds will continue for the southwest. These stretch all the way back to the Baja Peninsula.

This weak disturbance south of California will slowly move east over the coming days. This will help bring chances for light showers and cloud cover for the southwest and south-central portions of NM. Other than light scattered showers, our forecast for the majority of the state will remain dry as our main jet stream remains to our east. So all the arctic air and significant precip. likewise remains to the east. But we’ll see occasional backdoor fronts move through this week to cool off eastern New Mexico with some stronger winds in the next week.