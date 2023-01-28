Cold temperatures are greeting us this morning once again, but we are starting to see some improving conditions from earlier this week. Stronger winds are keeping temps much warmer for the northern mountains with lows 10-15° above 0. Winds will gust 35-45 mph over eastern NM this afternoon. Even the ABQ metro will see some gusty conditions Saturday. It’ll help our temperatures quite a bit, even pushing eastern NM near 60° Albuquerque will reach 50° under sunny skies. So grab those sunglasses and keep them handy with this forecast because we’ll see a lot of sunshine the next week.

A backdoor cold front will move through northeast New Mexico overnight tonight into Sunday. Highs will drop significantly for Clayton and Raton with subfreezing temps all day. The rest of our viewing area will remain near seasonal levels for late January with more sunshine west and central. We’ll continue warming with temps into the 50s into early next week. Another storm is taking aim at the desert southwest into the middle of next week. As of now, it looks like southeastern NM could take the brunt of the storm with rain and some accumulating snow.