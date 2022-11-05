Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some of the coldest conditions since late March as lows dipped into the upper 20s for Albuquerque. So bundle up this morning as you head outside. Thankfully, the winds won’t be as impactful for the western half of the state. However, east of the central mountain chain we still have wind advisories where peak wind gusts could break 50 mph later today. High temperatures will be much milder compared to Friday with highs into the upper 50s for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Santa Fe, and lower 70s for Roswell under partly cloudy skies. We’re in store for another chilly night with skies clearing and winds calming. Our Sunday forecast looks great for early November with highs warming another several degrees. We’ll approach the middle 60s for the Rio Grande Valley and highs will near the middle 70s south under sunny skies and less breezy conditions. We’ll be back above average for a couple days.

Next week, our pattern stays fairly active with another powerful storm building over the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West. We’ll be a little too far south to feel significant impacts , but our wind gusts will get fairly strong midweek again. It’ll also bring a cold front through the state and increase some snow showers for the northern mountain zones.