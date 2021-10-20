Cold morning, but temperatures heat up through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, thanks to the cold front that crossed the state yesterday. Temperatures are starting in the teens, 20s, and 30s for areas north of I-40, and 40s for areas south of I-40. We will continue to see the effects of the front during the day as well, with temperatures staying cooler than yesterday in eastern New Mexico. Winds will be quieter today, and skies will be mostly sunny.

High pressure will start building back into the southwest, keeping the winds quieter, and the skies dry through Friday. Temperatures will start on a warming trend Thursday, with well-above-average temperatures Friday and Saturday across the region.