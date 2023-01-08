Good Sunday morning everyone! Waking up today, you’ll need the thicker coats before heading out the door as temps are well below freezing statewide. The northern mountain zones are even below 0° once again. Calm winds and clearer skies helped create these conditions this morning. It’ll be fairly similar to Saturday with temps warming up above average this afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 50s for the Albuquerque metro area. Some breezes will kick in for eastern NM with gusts over 30 mph. This will allow temperatures to warm rapidly today through Tuesday east with highs well into the 60s. Roswell and Carlsbad will even reach the lower 70s Tuesday ahead of the next scraper storm system.

Wind gusts continue increasing each afternoon through midweek. Wind gusts will reach 40-50+ mph east of the central mountain chain. Wind advisories will most likely be issued. It’ll be a fast moving storm system on Wednesday with only light snow accumulation for the northern mountains. It’ll also put a temporary pause on our milder temps for a day before high pressure returns late week. This will keep us dry and mild through next weekend.