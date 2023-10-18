A backdoor cold front is moving across eastern New Mexico this afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the far northeastern corner of the state. The rest of the state will be dealing with temperatures 5-15°+ above average. It’s also picking up winds, with gusts early this morning nearly 40 mph but those winds are starting to die down as the front pushes farther south. Still, breezy conditions are expected across the east this afternoon.

Southeastern New Mexico will see slightly cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon thanks to the front, but still remain hotter than normal for mid to late October. An abnormally large area of high pressure will arrive Friday and continue through the weekend, bringing more near to record breaking heat to the state. Dry air and sunny skies will continue as well with little to no chances for rain until next week.

A big pattern change is on the way starting next week. A large storm system will approach from the Pacific Northwest early next week. This system will draw up ample moisture from the Pacific directly over New Mexico and Texas. Widespread, scattered showers and storms are expected starting late Monday and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. Eastern New Mexico will see the heaviest rainfall, but every part of the state will see the potential to pick up some precipitation next week.

Along with widespread rain, this storm system next week will also bring a big cool down across the state. Temperatures will drop 10-20° by next Tuesday as a Pacific cold front moves across the Desert Southwest. This will bring frigid air from Canada over the state, finally bringing an end to the heat. This week/weekend will most likely be the last time Albuquerque feels highs in the 80s for the rest of the year – all of you summer lovers, get out and enjoy!