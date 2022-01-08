Cold front moves through this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finally some clouds this afternoon! It was the first time all week we had low level clouds in New Mexico. This signals a cold front moving through the region this evening bringing some cooler temps to the state.

Strong winds were another big part of the weather story Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts peaked at 64 mph for Clines Corner and 50+ mph for the rest of the east. Winds will die down this evening as the cold front moves through. The far north could squeeze out a few snow showers tonight, but those will mainly stay into Colorado. Clouds clear out overnight into Sunday morning for most of the state except the northeast and far south.

But you’ll definitely notice a significant temperature change across the east Sunday. High temps will fall 10-20°. For the metro area, expect a more seasonal day for the second week of January. We’ll stay in the upper 40s to around 50° into next week ahead of a more active weather pattern mid next week. We’ll pick up some moisture from the Pacific as an area of low pressure develops bringing rain chances for southern and central New Mexico.