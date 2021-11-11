Cold front moves through eastern New Mexico overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cooling quickly with the extremely dry air in place. Skies are clear for the most part this evening as winds are calmer outside of eastern New Mexico. A backdoor front will move through overnight into early Friday morning. This will keep the breezes alive east of the mountains as cooler air spills in.

Highs will be fairly cool from Clayton down through Roswell Friday with the northeast zones not making 60 degrees. Otherwise, full sunshine returns yet again as temperatures begin rebounding for the west. It’ll still feel like November for another day before warmer weather arrives this weekend.

We’ll see significant warming as temps soar 10-15 degrees above average with the warmest numbers found east of the mountains again. For the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll see temps near 70 degrees! We’ll stay dry all through next week despite another scraper system and backdoor cold front arriving next Wednesday. This will help lower our temps back to November standards once again as we continue our rain-free month.