Cold front moves into state bringing wind

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will push into the metro area Wednesday night cranking up the east winds, however, no other weather changes are on tap through Thursday.

Look for sunny skies and warm temperatures. By Friday, enough moisture will creep in from the south to support scattered night storms. Another round of rain will move into the northeast this weekend.

