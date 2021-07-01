Cold front moves into northeastern parts of New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are moving forward with efforts to convene an extraordinary session to deal with COVID relief money. Legislators appropriated the $1.75 billion from the federal government during the last legislative session but the governor vetoed all that funding saying it was premature and she is the one who had the authority to appropriate it, not the legislative branch.

Lawmakers want to override the governor's line-item vetoes if a deal can't be reached on how to spend the money. In order to do that, their petition must get support from 42 House members and 25 senators. While Democrats are in the majority, many have expressed displeasure with the governor's vetoes along with Republicans.