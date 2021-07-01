Cold front moves into northeastern parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will move into northeast New Mexico overnight leading to more storms and a re-charge of the moisture across the east. Friday’s storm crop will be impressive with scattered storms possible anywhere in the state.

