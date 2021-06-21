Cold front moves into eastern New Mexico along with gusty winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and warm for most of the state. A cold front is moving into eastern New Mexico, bringing gusty winds along with it. A wind advisory is in effect until noon for the east plains, as we are currently seeing, and expecting more wind gusts up to around 50 mph. Winds will calm down by the afternoon as the front passes through.
Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front, with high temperatures cooling 20-30 from yesterday’s high temps. Eastern New Mexico will be the area to receive relief from the heat. Areas west of the central mountain chain will stay hot, with more 90s and 100s. Isolated showers and storms will mostly pop up in the southwest quadrant of the state during the afternoon and evening, with a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms for the Metro, lower Rio Grande Valley, west and southwest mountains, and the Sacramentos. The northern mountains and east will stay drier today.