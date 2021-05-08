Cold front moves in overnight across northeastern NM

It’s been a windy one! Peak gusts this afternoon have topped out 35-45 mph all across the state. The winds will relax some tonight as a strong low moves east across the central plains. But a backdoor cold front will move through overnight, keeping rain chances going for Sunday through Tuesday afternoon for northeastern New Mexico.

The state will be divided, not only in rain chances but also in temperatures as well. The western half stays completely dry and will have above-average temps while the east sees cooler, showery weather through midweek. The biggest rain totals will be in Colfax and Union counties. Otherwise, just isolated showers east of the north central mountains.

A ridge of high pressure then builds back into the region to close out next week, boosting temps well into the middle 80s for the metro.