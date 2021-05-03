Cold front moves in bringing showers, storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is mostly dry and mild. Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s in most spots, and a couple of showers are possible in northwest New Mexico. A storm will cross the state today, bringing in strong cold fronts, keeping temperatures cooler, and drawing in deep moisture for showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will start to pop up by midday in the mountain terrain, and the afternoon for the lower elevations. Metro area may see some showers and thunderstorms, likely during the late afternoon and evening. Western New Mexico will see isolated showers and some virga. Northern and eastern NM will see widespread heavy showers and thunderstorms.

There is a low threat for severe weather in the east plains near Roosevelt, Curry, De Baca, Quay, Guadalupe, and northern Chaves and Lea counties. The main threats will be supercells or a line of storms, both of which may produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. The timing will be from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.